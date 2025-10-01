Clifford Lee Woodring (1941 – 2025)

(Member Of Delta Eagles Lodge #2597)

Clifford Lee Woodring, age 84, passed away at Fairlawn on Wednesday, September 10, 2025. He was the son of the late Clifford and Ruby (Osterhourt) Woodring.

Lee served his country in the U.S. Army, earning marksmanship badges as a gunner, sharpshooter and expert rifleman.

He was an independent CDL truck driver for many years until he retired. Lee was a member of Fulton Union Church in Delta and Delta Eagles Lodge #2597. He loved a good conversation and could to anyone.

He is survived by his son, Jon (Laura) Woodring and daughter, Joellen Woodring; brother, Wayne (Sue) Woodring of Archbold, sisters, Karen Silveous, Sharon Nagel and Sandi (Ken) Naves of Wauseon; brother-in-law, Duane Elliott; friend, Linda Gallup of Delta and his furry companion, Bella. Along with many nieces and nephews, with a special niece, Tracy Blalock, who drove Lee to New Mexico at one time and he in return walked her down the aisle when she was married.

Those wishing to give memorial contributions in Lee’s memory are asked to consider Fulton Union Church. Lee’s graveside service will be Saturday, October 11, 2025 at 1:00 p.m. in Fulton Union Cemetery.

