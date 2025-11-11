Bryan Rotary Honors Those Who Served In Armed Forces

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

VETERANS DAY … The Bryan Rotary Club marked Veteran’s Day with honoring invited guests who served in the armed forces. Guest speaker Brad Bowers shared photos and stories about his father who served in Europe during World War II in 1944-45. After the war, his father confiscated several cameras left behind by German soldiers. He had the film, that was left in the cameras, developed and he discovered fascinating and rare photos of the war. His father meticulously identified where many of the photos were taken, Omaha Beach, Amsterdam, Le Havre, and Germany. Recently, Bowers and his wife went to Europe and visited many of these sites and photographed them today. On Omaha beach there are still gun outposts and German barracks. There is an American cemetery on land donated by the French government. It was quite a contrast between the photos taken 80 years ago and the redevelopment of today. Pictured is Rotarian Misty King and speaker Brad Bowers.