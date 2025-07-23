Bryan Verizon Store To Host Free Backpack Giveaway For Local Students This Sunday

Families in Northwest Ohio are invited to take part in a community initiative aimed at easing the financial burden of back-to-school shopping.

On Sunday, July 27, at 1 p.m., select Verizon Wireless stores in the region will distribute hundreds of free backpacks to local students as part of the 13th annual “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway.”

The event is organized by Round Room, a Verizon authorized retailer, and will take place at more than 1,200 stores nationwide. Locally, families can pick up backpacks at the following locations:

1241 S Main St, Bryan, OH

3504 Secor Rd Ste 320, Toledo, OH

1440 Secor Rd Ste L, Toledo, OH

With inflation and economic pressures continuing to impact families, recent reports indicate that 52% of parents from low-income households will only purchase the essentials for the start of the school year—an increase from 45% last year. The “School Rocks Backpack Giveaway” aims to provide relief by ensuring students have the supplies they need to succeed.

Since its inception, the event has provided more than 1.5 million backpacks to children across the country. This year, Round Room expects to donate over $3 million worth of backpacks. Any remaining backpacks after Sunday’s event will be donated to local schools chosen by each participating store.

Local families are encouraged to arrive early, as supplies are expected to go quickly.