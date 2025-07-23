Keith Brown (1954 – 2025)

(Member Of Delta American Legion Post 373)

Keith Michael Brown, two days after turning 71, passed away under hospice care on July 22, 2025, at his Delta home.

He was born in Wauseon on July 20, 1954, to the late Kenneth “Budd” G. Brown and Geraldine (Krieger) Brown.

Keith was a graduate of Delta High School and on November 24, 1973, he married Ruth Ann Hartson and shared 51 years together and were blessed with two daughters, Michelle and Mindy.

As an accomplished concrete finisher, he worked with several local contractors including Ron Crowell, Pat Nawrocki and Randy Griesinger before venturing out on his own.

He was an active member of Delta American Legion Post 373; where he served as a Sons of the Legion member.

In his younger years, Keith enjoyed camping and fishing, later he became more of a homebody, focusing on the simpler things in life and spending quality time with his family.

Keith also frequented the Delta American Legion and took pride in creating bigfoot silhouettes, while sharing them with friends.

Keith is survived by his loving wife, Ruth A. Brown; daughter, Mindy (Jeremy) Bruns of Delta; sister, Debra Brown of Liberty Center; grandson, Jay (Madison Mitchell) Vann; step granddaughter, Sadie Stackhouse and step great grandchildren, Wyatt, Charlotte and Juliette.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Michelle A. Brown on June 1, 2025; parents, Kenneth “Budd” Brown in 2015 and Geraldine Brown in 2017; and brother, Douglas Brown in 2013.

Friends and family may gather for a time of sharing from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Saturday, July 26, 2025 at the Delta American Legion, 5939 St. Hwy 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. Arrangements and cremation are entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Delta Fire Department, 500 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 in Keith’s name. Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.