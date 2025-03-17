Burchel Davis, Sr. (1948 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Burchel Davis, Sr., age 76, of Edgerton passed away on Friday, March 14, 2025 at his residence. He was a machinist at Defiance Precision Products for over 30 years prior to retirement.

He was the kindest and gentlest man. Burchel was a coon hunter and an award winning dog breeder known around the area for his hunting dogs.

He bred several champion lines over the years and was now working with Original Mountain Curs. He enjoyed going to competition hunts, trade shows and swap meets with his family. In the summertime, Burchel loved going to garage sales and haggling for the best deal.

Burchel was born on June 17, 1948 in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, the son of Newton and Sina (Ousley) Davis. On June 21, 1969, he married Lona J. Kelley of Wadsworth, OH, who preceded him in death on October 21, 2024. They had 55 loving years together. Burchel and Lona’s never-ending love story inspired generations of their family.

Burchel is survived by his daughter, Tina Ruggles, of Defiance; son, Burchel (Amy) Davis, Jr., of Mark Center; grandchildren, Lindsay (Bryce Greear) Ruggles, of Paulding, Cody Davis, of Mark Center, Nikki (Brett) Mickelson, of Hicksville, Devin (Michelle) Ruggles, of Bryan and Katie (Levi) Brandt, of Edon; seven grandchildren; brother, James (Donna) Davis, of Edgerton and Sylvia Schneider, of Kendallville, IN. He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters, Louise, Mona and Nelva and a brother, Virgil.

Visitation for Burchel will be held on Wednesday, March 19, 2025 from 3:00-7:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 20, 2025 at 12:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Jim Adams officiating. Burial will follow at Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

Memorial donations are requested to the American Heart Association. Condolences may be sent to and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.