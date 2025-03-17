Gary Woolace (1945 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Gary Donald Woolace, 79, passed away peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side on March 14, 2025.

Gary was born July 30, 1945 in Wauseon Ohio, the son of the late Hubert and Eva (Traxler) Woolace.

After graduating from Stryker High School, Gary did his duty to the country joining the US Army for 2 years. He worked at Dinner Bell Foods, Napoleon Springs and retired as the maintenance man at Northwest Products.

Gary married the love of his life, Kay and she survives in Stryker Ohio. Also surviving Gary is his son Brady (Dawn) Woolace of Defiance, Daughter Robin (Eric) Stewart of Delphos, Grandchildren, Kristain (Ryan) Larger, Dayton, Kyle (Theresa) Stewart, Columbus, Kevin (Tara) Stewart, Milford Center, Craig Stewart, Delaware, Great Grandchildren, Elizabeth and Evan Larger, Elizabeth Stewart and Wyatt and Jacqueline Stewart, Brother Larry (Melva) Woolace or Stryker. Gary was also blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, twin brother Terry, sister Vivian Heffner.

Visitation for Gary will be held from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Grisier Funeral Home, 109 S. Defiance St., Stryker, Ohio. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1:00 P.M.

Family preferred memorial contributions may be given to St Jude’s Children’s Research or Evansport United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com