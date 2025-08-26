Calvin “Boomer” Rice (1941 – 2025)

FAYETTE—Calvin J. “Boomer” Rice, age 84, of Fayette, died at his home on Sunday evening, August 24, 2025, under the care of Parrish Hospice while surrounded by his loved ones. He was born July 3, 1941, in Wauseon, the son of the late Emerson and Mary (Martin) Rice.

Boomer was a 1960 graduate of Gorham-Fayette High School, and lifelong resident of Fayette. He married the former Joan Marie Lumbrezer on December 18, 1966, also in Fayette.

Together, they raised two children and shared over 58 years of loving companionship as husband and wife.

Starting out, Boomer worked for his father’s local business, Emerson Rice Movers, relocating building structures and large equipment.

In addition to farming, he later worked for Freddy Armstrong, Fayette Grain & Feed, and Fayette Tubular Products. He finished his working career employed in maintenance with Gorham Township for 20 years prior to his retirement in 2012. Boomer dedicated himself to his community as a 57-year member of the Fayette Fire Department.

A lover of the outdoors, Boomer enjoyed hunting deer and rabbit, camping, tinkering, riding his tractor or golf cart, and taking care of the lawn.

Each year, Boomer and Joan greatly anticipated their camping stay at the Fulton County Fair. Boomer lovingly supported his family in everything they did. His quiet yet witty presence will be missed by many.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Joan, is a son, Ron (Karen) Rice of Archbold; daughter, Robin (Adam) Richardson of Morenci; sister, Carolyn (Weldon) Joughin of Adrian, MI; four grandchildren, Colin (Chelsey) Richardson, Phoenix Richardson (Jared Wagner), Dinah Rice and TJ Rice; a great-granddaughter, Sutton Bea Richardson; and siblings-in-law, Donna Rice, Ruth Mika, Bill and Judi Lumbrezer, and Ginger Lumbrezer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Charles “Bill” Rice; brothers-in-law, William “Bill” McGhee, Charlie Mika, and Richard “Chick” Lumbrezer; and a nephew, Darrel Joughin.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Family Life Center in Fayette on Wednesday, August 27, 2025, from 3-7 p.m. A memorial service will be held at the Family Life Center on Thursday, August 28, at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Kim Repp officiating. Inurnment will take place in Pleasant View Union Cemetery in Fayette.

Memorial contributions to honor Boomer are suggested to benefit the Fayette Volunteer Fire Association. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.