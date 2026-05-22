Jean L. Watson (1951 – 2026)

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(A Beautiful Life Of Selfless Devotion)

My girlfriend of 60 years and wife of 56 years, Jean Louise Watson, age 74, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully Saturday morning, May 16, 2026, at Flower Hospital.

Jean was born May 20, 1951, in Toledo, Ohio, to James D. and Regina Ana (Cormier) Thomas.

Jean is survived by her husband, Tom Watson; daughter, Bonnie (David) Nichols; grandson, Matthew (Jessica Salazar) Nichols; nieces, Karen (Tom) Anderson and Tina (Jared) Marcellus.

Besides her parents, she was preceded by her sister, Gail Mason; brother-in-law, Ralph Mason.

Jean lived to be the best wife, mother, grandmother, aunt, and devoted friend. Her heart and selfless devotion were poured into her family, nature, and the many pets she had throughout the years. She always put others before her own needs and is known by all to have the biggest heart.

In her memory, a donation to the Fulton County Animal Shelter in Wauseon, Ohio, or any humane animal shelter/rescue in her name is the most true and sincere way to honor and celebrate her beautiful life.

In keeping with Jean’s wishes, services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Fulton County Humane Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Weigel Funeral Homes (419.826.2631).