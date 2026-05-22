Charles D. Olds (1934 – 2026)

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(Devoted Husband, Father & Skilled Tradesman)

Charles D. Olds, 91, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2026, in his residence. Charles was born Nov. 1, 1934, in Butler, Indiana, the son of the late Harvey and Mynetta (Coats) Olds.

He attended Butler High School and then enlisted into the United States Army National Guard, serving from May 1, 1950, until his honorable discharge Jan. 1, 1952.

Charles then enlisted into the United States Navy, serving from Jan. 2, 1952, until his honorable discharge Oct. 31, 1955. He married Janet Ann Goebel Dec. 10, 1955, and she preceded him in death Oct. 7, 2014.

Charles worked as a skilled plumber for Shearer Plumbing & Heating, retiring Dec. 31, 2010, after 50 years in the trade. He was also the co-owner of Ye Olds Antique Shop, which he operated with Janet.

Charles enjoyed mowing his lawn and collecting Wheel Horse lawn mowers. He even built a cab of the Wheel Horse he used to plow his drive. Charles never met a stranger. He could strike up a conversation with anyone.

Surviving are his two sons, DeWayne Olds of Sherwood, Ohio, and Daniel (Margie) Olds of Canton, Georgia; five grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren. Charles was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Janet; daughter, Tina Olds; great-grandson, Cody Lyons; and three sisters, Martha Emrich, Mary Jane Schildtknecht and Neva JoAnn Patton.

Visitation for Charles D. Olds will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506. Funeral services for Charles will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home with Pastor Dan VanArsdalen officiating. Interment will follow in Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio, with military graveside rites accorded by the Farmer American Legion Post 127, Hicksville American Legion Post 223, and the Sherwood VFW Post 5665.

Memorial contributions can be directed to a charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be sent to the family, or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com.