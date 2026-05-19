Paul E. Robarge (1937 – 2026)

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Paul E. Robarge, age 89, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2026, at Majestic Care, Bryan, Ohio.

Paul E. Robarge was born on March 27, 1937, the son of Oscar Dale and DeNell (Patten) Robarge. He married his wife, Janice J. Renz, on March 30, 1954, in Williams Center, Ohio, and she preceded him in death on June 7, 2018. For several years, Paul was self-employed, owned and operated his own milk route and later a trucking company, yet throughout his life he was foremost — a proud farmer. He was a member of Trinity Bible Church, Edgerton, Ohio. For many years he was a member of the Williams County Farm Bureau.

Surviving Paul are his two daughters, Charlotte (Mark) Brandt, of Bryan, Ohio, and Sharon (Neil) Krill, of Edgerton; four grandchildren, Carly (Ben) Sabins, Bryan, Ohio, Brock (Tasha) Rohrer, Bryan, Ohio, Jill Johnson, Owosso, Michigan, and Clint Krill, Ney, Ohio; twelve great-grandchildren, Tess, Riley, Noah (Lily), Grace, Titus (and fiancé Nolyn), Grant, Gavin, Garrison, Sadie, Bryce, Summer, and Ashley; four great-great-grandchildren, Liam, Sydney, Luke, and Ryder; and his sister-in-law, Marsha (Al) Phipps, Pioneer, Ohio. Numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Janice; one son, Kenneth Robarge, in January 2018; and his brothers, Franklin Robarge, Jr. and Roger Robarge.

Honoring Paul’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral services. He will be laid to rest in a private graveside service and inurnment at Farmer Cemetery, Farmer, Ohio.

Krill Funeral Service, 114 E. Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio, is honored to serve Paul’s family.

In lieu of flowers and other mementos, memorial contributions may be made to Trinity Bible Church, P.O. Box 91, Edgerton, Ohio 43517.

Online condolences may be given at www.krillfuneralservice.com.