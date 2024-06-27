Calvin “John” Wieland (1931 – 2024)

(Stryker High School Graduate)

Calvin J. “John” Wieland, age 93, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at 2:30 P.M. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, at CHP Hospice, Defiance, Ohio with his family at his side.

John was a tool and die maker at the Ohio Art Company and retired with 45 years of service. He was also a very talented craftsman.

John bought a small house in Bryan, then hand dug a basement under the existing house, made several additions and a garage, as well as built his own solar panels for the home.

When he was younger, he enjoyed hunting, fishing and boating. Later he took up golf and enjoyed playing in the Stryker Senior League.

Calvin J. Wieland was born May 24, 1931 at home in Evansport, Ohio, the son of John L. and Grace M. (Henning) Wieland. John was a graduate of Stryker High School.

On November 4, 1950, he married Margaret Sito in Williams Center, and she preceded him in death on May 20, 2016.

John is survived by his children, Edward (Carolyn) Wieland, of Colleyville, Texas, Pat Severence of Bryan and Jeffrey Wieland, of Antwerp, Ohio; 8 grandchildren, Dan, Chuck, Trisha, Tina, Greg, Tim, Shayla and Trinity; 11 great grandchildren, Victoria, Joey, Evie, Trevor, Isaac, Ashlyn, Kylee, Andre, Myra, Ian and Evan and 4 great-great grandchildren, Elijah, Ezra, Kyro and Saint.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, sister, Mable McBride and brothers, Lloyd and William Wieland.

Visitation for Calvin J. “John” Wieland will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024 from 10:00-11:30 A.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. A memorial service will be held immediately following visitation, at 11:30 A.M. with Pastor Steve Rath officiating. John and Margaret will be laid to rest together at Williams Center Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are requested to Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice, 6817 N State Route 66, Defiance, OH 43512.

Condolences may sent and the online register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com.