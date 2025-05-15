Calvin Pennington (1956 – 2025)

(Started The Church Of Jesus Christ In Montpelier)

Calvin Blaine Pennington, 68, of Montpelier passed away in his home surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, May 13, 2025 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s.

He was born on May 25, 1956 in Knox, IN to Clarence and Mary (Andrews) Pennington. Calvin graduated from Culver High School in 1974.

In 1977, he met the love of his life, Pamela Hensley, and on April 15, 1977 they were married. They went on to have 2 daughters and spend 48 wonderful years together.

Calvin, known to most as Blaine, started his journey with the Lord in 1974 at the young age of 18. With his wife by his side, he went on to volunteer in prison ministry at Westville Correctional Facility for several years, was also the youth pastor at the Church of Jesus Christ, Argos, IN, and eventually became ordained as a minister on January 31, 1991.

It was always his desire to share his testimony to everyone he met. His greatest desire was to have his own church and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. In 2003, he and his wife moved to Montpelier, Ohio where they started The Church of Jesus Christ and he pastored until 2022.

While pastoring his church, Blaine worked at Martin Sprocket until retiring in 2012. Working as a volunteer, he frequently visited Evergreen Nursing Home ministering to the residents, playing Bingo with them, and holding monthly church services which brought him great joy. He also worked faithfully at his church from making repairs on the building to studying the Bible.

Known to his grandchildren (Selah, Uriah, and Jonah) as Papa, he was a great storyteller, playing games with them, and baby-sitting them when necessary.

His favorite story to tell them, he called “The Big Toe.” A made-up story that brought them excitement and fear all at the same time which they still talk about today.

Blaine is survived by his wife, Pamela and daughters (John) Charity Brandenberger of Pioneer and Autumn Pennington of Montpelier. He is also survived by brothers Steve Pennington of South Bend, IN, David (Jackie) Pennington of Michigan, Brad (Cheryl) Pennington of Argos, IN and sister (Craig) Michelle Sentz of Argos, IN.

Blaine was preceded in death by his parents and brothers Dale Allen Pennington and Charles Pennington.

Funeral services will be held at The Church of Jesus Christ Montpelier, OH with John Brandenberger officiating. Visitation will be on Sunday, May 18, 2025 from 12pm-4pm and funeral service Monday, May 19 at 11:00 with graveside service to follow at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier, OH.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Heartland Hospice of Maumee, OH. The family wishes to thank Blaine’s home health aide, Breana Johnson, for her care, love, and support and the nurses at Heartland Hospice.

Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.