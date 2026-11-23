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CEO Of Edgerton Auto Salvage Carl W. Bellmann, Jr., age 61, of Edgerton, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at his residence. Jr was the CEO of Edgerton Auto Salvage. He possessed a truly brilliant mind, one that was always thinking, creating, inventing, and searching for something new to learn. His curiosity knew no bounds, and his ability to see possibilities where others saw obstacles was something truly remarkable. He passed down so much of what he knew to his children, teaching them skills and knowledge just as his own father had taught him. In that way, his legacy wasn’t just in the things he built or invented, but in the knowledge, wisdom, and curiosity he passed on to those he loved.

His mind seemed to operate on a level beyond what many of us could even begin to comprehend. He loved experimenting, building Tesla coils, exploring ideas, and bringing things to life that others might never have thought possible. He accomplished and invented so much in a short time.

He was the person people turned to when something didn’t make sense, when something wasn’t working or when they simply couldn’t figure something out. More often than not, he found a way. His remarkable mind, his ingenuity, his willingness to learn and create, and the knowledge he shared with others will not be forgotten. He will be deeply missed by so many.

Carl was born on March 28, 1965, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Carl W. and Sharon (Harman) Bellmann, Sr.

Survivors include his father, Carl (Linda) Bellmann, Sr., of Bryan; daughter, Melissa Bellmann, of Defiance; sons, Michael (Jade) Bellmann, of Bryan and Shayne Bellmann, of Renton, Washington; 6 grandchildren; and brother, Stacy (Angie) Bellmann, of Bryan. He was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon Bellmann and grandmother, Clara Dockett.

A time to gather and celebrate Carl’s life will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM, Tuesday November 24, 2026, at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. A memorial service will follow at 1:00 PM. Carl will be laid to rest in a private ceremony at Brown Cemetery, Bryan, Ohio.

Krill Funeral Home is honored to serve the Bellmann family.

In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Global Giving Ukrainian Crisis Relief Fund at https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/ukraine-crisis-relief-fund/ .

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com