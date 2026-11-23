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Sauder Woodworking Plant Manager Craig W. Warncke, age 61, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday evening, November 17, 2026, doing what brought him happiness – being out on the family farm, a place that held a special spot in his heart. He was born on September 11, 1965 to James “Jim” and Joan (Reckner) Warncke in Wauseon, Ohio. Craig was a graduate of Evergreen High School, Class of 1984. He married the love of his life, Kim E. Rittenhouse on July 8, 1988 in Wauseon, Ohio. Craig worked, as he would put, “entirely too long” at Sauder Woodworking as a Plant Manager, managing and overseeing the Ikea manufacturing lines.

When he wasn’t working, Craig could often be found enjoying the outdoors. He was a true outdoorsman who spent many years trapping alongside his dad, learning the value of hard work, determination, and grit. Craig loved riding the 4-wheeler and creating trails at the farm. He also loved kayaking at Oxbow Lake. Some of Craig’s fondest memories were made at Oakshade Raceway, where he spent countless hours alongside his dad. His love for the racetrack began when he was just a young boy, creating memories and sharing a passion with his dad that would last a lifetime. This passion even carried down to his son, Cody and his precious grandsons, Jameson and Jack. Above everything, Craig was a supportive husband and a true provider for his family, he also was a loving father and son and the best grandpa Jameson and Jack could ever ask for.

Left to cherish Craig’s memory is his loving wife, Kim (Rittenhouse) Warncke; parents, James “Jim” and Joan Warncke; son, Cody (Taylor) Warncke; precious grandchildren, Jameson Cole and Jack Henry; siblings, Jeff Warncke, Lanette (Brad) Brehm and Diane (Mark) Strain; canine companion, Chestnut; many nieces, nephews and a host of friends.

The family will receive guests on Sunday, November 22, 2026 from 3-7:00 p.m. at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, 219 S. Fulton St., Wauseon, Ohio. The family will gather with guests on Monday, November 23, 2026 from 10-11:00 a.m. at Crossroads Church, 845 W. Leggett St., Wauseon, Ohio with his Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Matt Sauder as the officiant.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be designated to CHP Home Care & Hospice in Craig’s memory.

To leave a message of comfort for Craig’s family please visit, www.grisierfh.com and click on the “Tribute Wall.”

Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home is honored to serve the Warncke Family.