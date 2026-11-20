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(Former Owner Of Edon Dairy Treat)

Carolyn Jean (Missler) Dargitz, age 79, joined her husband in heaven on Nov. 18, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance.

Carolyn had several jobs over her lifetime, starting out as a housewife and mother, then purchasing and running the Edon Dairy Treat for 10 years before health issues stepped in and they sold the business.

Once she recovered from her surgery, she got back into the workforce, working at various places like Vicki’s Creative Cuisine, Walmart in Angola, and then as manager at the former MidToll Plaza in Edon.

But her best job was being a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Whether it be baking all sorts of goodies for the grandkids, camping with her family, or just spending time with the great-grandkids, those were her happy moments.

Carolyn was born April 20, 1947, in Bryan, Ohio, to Andrew and Wava (Musser) Missler. She graduated in 1965 from Edon High School. She married Carl Eugene Dargitz on May 29, 1965, and he passed on Sept. 29, 2025.

Carolyn is survived by her daughter, Teresa (David) Cooper, of Ney; son, Tim (Amanda) Dargitz, of South Bend, Ind.; five grandchildren, Kayla, Tyler and Riley Cooper, all of Ney, Orion Dargitz, of Bryan, and Jacki Dargitz, of Colorado; five great-grandchildren, Everleigh, Colby, Olivia, Serenity and Adalyn; brothers, Richard (Donna) Missler and Robert Missler, of Bryan, Bill (Trish) Missler, of Montpelier; and sister-in-law, Charlene Bigger, of Edon, along with several nieces and nephews.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Wava Missler; in-laws, Carl and Maxine Dargitz; and her brother Terry Missler.

A time for friends and family to gather to celebrate Carolyn’s life will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to CHP Hospice or the Williams County Humane Society. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.