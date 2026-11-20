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(Vietnam Veteran; Awarded Purple Heart)

William L. Fenter, age 77, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026, at Parkview Bryan Hospital.

Bill was a proud U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War. He served from 1968 to 1970 as a radioman and was awarded the Purple Heart medal for injuries suffered in combat.

He worked at Spangler Candy Company for 43 years in various jobs, including cook on the Circus Peanut line and as depositor.

He was a member of the Bryan Eagles Aerie 2233 and the Eagles Riders. He enjoyed time on his motorcycle, reading books, watching Westerns, and was a fan of the Seattle Seahawks and NASCAR.

William L. Fenter was born June 21, 1949, in Hudson, Mich., the son of Leon W. and Louise C. (Fair) Fenter. He was a 1967 graduate of Tinora High School.

Bill is survived by his sons, Rick (Gina) Fenter, Bradford Fenter and Justin Fenter, all of Bryan; five grandchildren, Adam Singer, Joseph Fenter, Chase Fenter, Jacob Fenter and Aiden Fenter; seven great-grandchildren with another on the way; brothers, James (Martha) Fenter of Bryan and Richard (Cathy) Fenter of Payne; and sister, Linda (Kevin) Underwood of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Mary Wells, Diane Elson and Joyce Phillips.

A time to gather and celebrate Bill’s life will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2026, at Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. He will be laid to rest with graveside military services at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2026, at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio.

Krill Funeral Service is honored to serve the Fenter family. In lieu of flowers and other gifts, memorial contributions may be made to the Eagles Riders.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.