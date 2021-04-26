Carlton “Lem” Lemons (1925-2021)

Carlton E. “Lem” Lemons, age 96, of Wauseon, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, April 23, 2021. Lem was born on March 22, 1925 in Bryan, Ohio to Baxter and Otha (Hudkins) Lemons.

He was a 1943 graduate of Bryan High School and proudly served his country in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II. Lem married the love of his life, Wilma Jean (Hinkle) Lemons on January 31, 1947 in Angola, Indiana.

He served as a crew member and gunner aboard a B26 marauder in Europe during WWII. Following his service, he worked for Bryan Light and Water doing engine maintenance, the Ohio Department of Transportation as a radio technician, and was operating his own two way radio business for many years.

Following retirement, he enjoyed traveling, exercising, operating ham radio and computers, studying history and spending time with family and church family. He was most passionate about reading his Bible daily and spending time in prayer.

Left to cherish his memory is his son, Timothy (Cindy) Lemons; daughter-in-law, Monika Liepmann; granddaughter, Sheri (Troy) Rychener; great-grandchildren, Taylor, Caleb and Sam Rychener; sister, Charlene (Bill) Young; and many devoted friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wilma; daughter, Angie; son, Tod; and grandson, Paul and he looked forward to being able to celebrate his reunion with them in Heaven.

Lem’s Graveside Committal Service will be at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 29, 2021 in Maple Grove Cemetery, Edgerton, Ohio with full military honors.

Visitation will be Saturday, May 1, 2021 3:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. at Pettisville Missionary Church, 19055 Co Rd. D, Pettisville, Ohio with Memorial Service to follow.