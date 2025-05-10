Carol Jaggers (1953 – 2025)

(Resident Of Archbold)

Carol Jaggers, age 72, of Archbold, passed away in her home on Friday, May 2, 2025. Carol worked in insurance sales for many years.

Carol was born on February 6, 1953, in Wauseon, to the late Paul “Mike” and Barbara (Lawrence) Christy. She married Joe Jaggers on July 28, 1979, and he survives. Carol loved spending time on Lake Diane, and was also a dog lover.

Surviving Carol is her husband, Joe, and sister, Patty Christy DeWitt of Archbold. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry Christy and Tom Christy.

There will be no services for Carol.