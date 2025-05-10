Linda Brink (1946 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Linda G. Brink, age 79, of Bryan, passed away on May 9, 2025, at the Majestic Care of Bryan. Linda worked as an STNA at Fairlawn Haven for many years.

Linda was born on April 23, 1946, in Wauseon, to the late Gale and Betty (Beltz) Pace. She attended Archbold and Wauseon Schools in her childhood, later graduating.

Linda was a member of the Horseshoe Club and also enjoyed writing poetry, drawing, and painting. She also enjoyed cheering for the Cleveland Indians. She was a member of the Empower Church in Hicksville.

Linda is survived by her son, William Brink of Wauseon; daughter, Tammy Brink of Wauseon; grandchildren, Nicole, Abby, Cera (Enmanuel), Lorinda, Gary, and Kenneth; and eight great-grandchildren with one on the way. She is also survived by sister, Pam (Dennis) Hartley of Defiance; brother, Mel (Paula) Pace of Bryan; sister, Lisa (Pace) Osborne of Defiance; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Larry Pace; granddaughter, Cynthea St. Germaine; and two infant great-grandchildren.

Visitation for Linda will take place on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, at the Grisier Funeral Home in Stryker, from 4pm to 7pm. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at Empower Church in Hicksville, at 10am, with Pastor Jay Scott officiating. Burial will take place on Wednesday, at 2pm, at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.