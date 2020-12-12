Carol Sears (1936-2020)

Carol Ann Sears, of Bryan, OH and formerly of Jackson, MI, passed away peacefully Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Carol was born July 31, 1936, the daughter of Luther and Clara (Michaelis) Walter.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Marianne) Sears and Gary (Linda) Sears; grandchildren, Brian Sears, Jennifer (Rick) Perez, Kyle (Stepanie) Sears and Megan (Andrew) Klein; great-grandchildren, Quinton and Ava Perez, Luke, Ben and Sophia Sears, Bria Swier, Ady, Kase and Daniel Klein.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother Larry.

At her request cremation has taken place. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, December 16th, 2020 at 3 PM at St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery in Ridgeville Corners. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

