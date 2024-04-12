Carol Sharpes-Leininger (1935 – 2024)

(Member Of Pettisville Missionary Church)

Carol Jean Sharpes-Leininger, age 88, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2024, at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon. Prior to her retirement, Carol had worked for Brookview Farms, Home Saving and Loan and Gendron in Archbold.

Carol was born in Nelsonville, Ohio, on June 7, 1935, the daughter of Roy E. and Midgie (Conley) Wagner.

In 1954 she married J.R. Sharpes and he preceded her in death in 1991. In 1997 she married Arthur Leininger, and he preceded her in death in 1998.

She had been a member of the Pettisville Missionary Church and also attended St. John’s Lutheran Church. She had been a member of the Archbold Business and Professional Women.

Surviving are her children, Jerry R. (Rhonda) Sharpes, II of Archbold, Teri Yedica of Archbold, Jeanne (Joe) Rupp of Archbold, Michelann Roth of Archbold, LeAnna (David) Cowan of Las Vegas, NV; grandchildren; David (Jessica) Sharpes of Montpelier, Josh Nichols of Montpelier, Jerod (Jennifer) Yedica of Archbold, Yedia (Lena) Yedica of Archbold, Amber (Michael) Miller of Napoleon, Jake (Alicia) Rupp of Archbold, Jessica Waites of Archbold, Eric (David) Roth of Flagstaff, AZ, Shannon (Zeb) Woodby of Archbold, Rebecca (Orrin) Bowers of Archbold, Dillon Cowan and BreAnna Cowan of Las Vegas, NV; great-grandchildren, Hayden, Kaida, Jayce, Landry, Makaela, Morgan, Zoe, Jocelyn, Drake, Harper, Clayton, Kaylyn, Ruger and Barrett.

She was preceded in death by both of her husbands, parents, daughter, Robin Hawkins, sons-in-law, Ron Roth and William Yedica, two brothers, James and John Wagner, and sister, Nene Gilleon.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 A.M. until 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, April 20, 2024 at the Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to St. Jude’s Children’s Research. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.