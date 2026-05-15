Myron “Butch” Daniel Bohnert (1939 – 2026)

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Myron “Butch” Daniel Bohnert, 87, of Wauseon, Ohio, formerly of Swanton, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, surrounded by his loving family in the comfort of his home.

Butch was born on March 2, 1939, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late William and Georgia Bohnert. He graduated from Libbey High School in Toledo in 1957, and shortly began his career with National Cement. Butch married Judy on July 22, 1961, gaining not just a wife, but the partner who would walk beside him through everything life had to offer. In 1962, he answered his country’s call and served proudly in the United States Army, where he was stationed at West Point – and true to who they were, Judy was right by his side. After his discharge in 1964, Butch channeled his hardworking spirit into building something of his own, founding B&B Trucking Company along with his brother, “Bud,” and hauling for National Cement. He continued truck driving before retiring in 1999. The family settled in Toledo before putting down roots in Swanton, Ohio in 1972, eventually making their home in Wauseon in 2009.

Perhaps the greatest chapter of Butch’s life began right across the street. He and Judy grew up as neighbors, became the closest of friends, and somewhere along the way, fell in love– the kind that doesn’t end. For nearly 65 years, she was his anchor and the constant at the center of everything he held dear. True to every word of her vow, Judy cared for him tenderly through his final days, a living testament to what “in sickness and in health” really means. From the early days on those Toledo streets to his last breath at home, theirs was a partnership rooted in friendship, carried forward by devotion, and bound by a love that lasts beyond this life. Butch loved many things deeply, but he loved Judy most of all.

Those who knew Butch knew he showed up – for all of it, every time. He never missed a grandchild’s sporting event if he could help it, and those who looked into the stands always found him there. He was a devoted Ohio State Buckeyes fan who rarely missed a game, and made sure that love was passed down to the next generation. He took up golf too, though anyone who played alongside him knew the real pleasure for Butch was never the scorecard – it was the company. But if you asked him his favorite thing in this world, the answer was simple: summers at Torch Lake, Michigan, with the whole family around him. The sailboat, the water, the noise and laughter of everyone he loved gathered in one place – that was his heaven on earth. Those summers were not just vacations; they were his greatest joy, and the memories made there will carry his family forward.

Butch is survived by his beloved wife, Judy Bohnert; his daughter, AmyJo (Ron) Rouleau; his son, Dean (Linda) Bohnert; and his cherished grandchildren, Conner, Eric, Colin, Kevin, and Reagan. He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Georgia Bohnert; his brother, Wendell “Bud” Bohnert; and his sister, Corlene “Corky” Taberner.

Family and friends may visit Monday, May 18, 2026 from 4:00 pm – 7:00 pm at Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, Ohio. A memorial service will immediately follow at 7:00 pm and conclude with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks donations be made to Alzheimer’s and Breast Cancer research.

Online condolences may be shared at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.