Neal Henrich (1942 – 2026)

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(Longtime Bryan Resident & Army Veteran)

Neal R. Henrich, age 83, of Bryan, passed away, Saturday, May 9, 2026, at ProMedica Toledo Hospital. Neal worked in marketing at Aro Corporation for 33 years.

He later worked for Advanced Furniture Outfitters and the Bryan Medical Group. He was a US Army veteran and served as a military policeman in Alaska from 1964 to 1966 before being honorably discharged.

Neal enjoyed woodworking, growing flowers, birding, watching any sporting event, walks in the park and he was meticulous about his yard.

He was dedicated to his grandchildren, and interacting with all the dogs they would meet on their walks. Neal loved to talk- to anyone- and never knew a stranger.

Neal R. Henrich was born Oct. 28, 1942, in Napoleon, Ohio, the son of Richard and Annabelle (Fruth) Henrich. He graduated from Napoleon High School in 1960, then attended Ohio University and Bowling Green State University. Neal married Diane M. Thiel on Jan. 29, 1972, in Blakeslee, OH and she survives in Bryan.

Neal is also survived by his daughter, Tiffany (Gary Burggrave) Kime, of Edgerton; sons, Reed Henrich, of Perrysburg and Aaron (Nicolle Yopa) Henrich, of Sunbury, OH; grandchildren, Kendyl, Griffin, Kaylee and Cole; brother, Kent (Louise) Henrich, of Florida; sister-in-law, Pat Henrich, and several other brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and brothers, Brent (Kay) Henrich and Craig Henrich.

Visitation for Neal will be held on Sunday, May 17, 2026, from 1-4 p.m. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH and one hour prior to the funeral service. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 18, 2026. Neal will be laid to rest at Fountain Grove Cemetery in a private committal service.

Memorials are requested to the Bryan Parks & Recreation Department, 1399 E. High St, 2nd Floor, Bryan, OH 43506.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.