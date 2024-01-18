Carolyn Harding (1944 – 2024)

(Bryan Resident)

Carolyn Madge Harding, age 79, of Bryan, passed away Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at her son’s home in Stryker, Ohio.

Carolyn worked as a patcher for Style Solutions and drove bus for Defiance City Schools. She attended Eastland Baptist Church, adored her Red, White, and Blue, and loved visiting her family and friends.

Carolyn was born on February 4, 1944 in Defiance, Ohio, the daughter of Wallace D. and Luella R. (Osborn) Relyea. She married William E. Harding on July 20, 2018 in Pioneer, Ohio and he survives.

Carolyn is also survived by her daughter, Rita Jackson; son, Alan (Chris); three grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; one brother and one sister.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandson, Nathan Carnahan; five brothers and four sisters.

A private burial will be held at Riverside Cemetery, Defiance, Ohio. Carolyn’s services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

Memorial are requested to the Williams County Senior Center. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit http://www.krillfuneralservice.com