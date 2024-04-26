Carolyn Lee (1942 – 2024)

(Montpelier Resident)

Carolyn S. Lee, 82, of Montpelier and formerly of Marshall, Illinois, passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024 at Bryan Healthcare Center in Bryan, Ohio.

She was born on March 5, 1942 in Clark County, Illinois to Peter Harrison and Erma Frances (Huff) Lee. Carolyn graduated from Marshall High School in 1962.

Carolyn lived a simple, yet full life. She enjoyed reading her bible, tending to her flowers and plants, and doing word searches.

Carolyn loved music and singing, especially church hymns. She also loved her family and took on her role as an aunt with a very loving dedication.

Carolyn is survived by her brothers, Donald Lee of Kankakee, Illinois, and Larry (Christine) Lee of Montpelier; nieces and nephews, Donald (Diane) Lee, Geri Matuk (John Howard), Mike (Jackie) Lee, Joshua (Susan) Lee, Christopher (Kimberly) Lee and Katelyn (Ajay) Lee Phadke; and nine great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Sonja K. Lee; and sister-in-law, Joyce “Judy” Lee.

Visitation for Carolyn will take place on Monday, April 29, 2024 from 1:00-2:00 pm at Pearce Funeral Home, 314 South 6th Street, in Marshall, Illinois. A funeral service will follow at 2:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Duke to officiate. Carolyn will be laid to rest at Marshall Cemetery in Marshall, Illinois.

Donations may be made in her memory to the Alzheimer’s Association or the charity of the donor’s choice. Condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.