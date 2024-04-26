Daniel Lawson (1960 – 2024)

(Worked At Edgerton Forge For 35 Years)

Daniel L. Lawson, age 64, of Butler, Indiana, passed away at his residence on Monday, April 22, 2024 following a brief illness.

Daniel was a forklift driver in shipping and handling at Edgerton Forge for 35 years. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting, mowing his yard, riding his Harley, and putting smiles on people’s faces.

Daniel was born on April 12, 1960, in Lima, Ohio the son of William “Jack” and Phyllis Jane (Burkholder) Lawson.

Daniel is also survived by his longtime companion, Becky Damron, of Butler; kids, Danny Lawson, of Spencerville, Indiana, Dustin Quimby and Cory (Chanel) Quimby, both of Angola; grandkids, Jaiden, Derek, Lukas, Tatum, Leah and Bentley; siblings, Jeff (Mary) Lawson of Edgerton, Steve (Jill) Lawson of Montpelier, Ohio, Jeannie (David Quakenbush) Lawson-Brill and Walter Lawson, both of Lyons, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his parents.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 30, 2024 from 11:00 A.M.-2:00 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 114 East Hull Street, Edgerton, Ohio. Funeral services will be held immediately following with Pastor Rick Stiver officiating. Burial will follow at Butler Memorial Gardens.

Memorials in honor of Daniel may be made to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be sent to and the online register may be signed at http://www.krillfuneralservice.com.