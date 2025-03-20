Martin Kuhn, Sr. (1937 – 2025)

(Bryan Resident)

Martin Jackson Kuhn, Sr., age 87, of Bryan, passed away Tuesday, March 18, 2025 following an extended illness.

Martin was born on August 15, 1937 in Augusta, Arkansas, the son of Melvin A. Kuhn and Eloise M. (Jackson) Kuhn.

He was enlisted in the Arkansas Army National Guard from 1954 to 1957, and he worked as a telephone installation technician for GTE for over 19 years. He was an avid fisherman.

Martin is survived by his children, Linda Kuhn of Montpelier, Ohio, Audrey (Tim) Martin of Delphos, Ohio, Martin Kuhn Jr., of Adrian, Michigan, Opal (Robert) Deck, of Montpelier and Melinda (Steve) Kuhn-Medlock, of Bryan, Ohio; 13 grandchildren; 9 great grandchildren and his sisters, Linda Davis and Helen (Wallace) Odom, both of Searcy, Arkansas.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Jan Kuhn and infant sister, Patricia Ann Kuhn.

Visitation for Martin Jackson Kuhn, Sr., was held on Friday, March 21, 2025 at Krill Funeral Home, Bryan. Funeral services immediately followed visitation at the funeral home with Chaplain Larry Kennedy officiating.

The family requests memorial contributions to the Montpelier Fire Department.