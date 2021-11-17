Arva Beck (1933-2021)

Arva J. Beck, age 88 years, of Archbold, passed away early Tuesday morning, November 16, 2021, at St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center in Toledo.

She was born July 13, 1933 in Stryker, Ohio, the daughter of Leland and Ruth (Beck) Short. She married Charlie Beck on November 27, 1954, and he preceded her in death on April 20, 2010.

Arva was a lifelong member of Lockport Mennonite Church, rural Stryker, where she was baptized into the faith at an early age.

At Lockport she served in many roles; Mennonite Women, MYF Sponsor and Bible School Teacher to name a few.

She enjoyed volunteering at Care and Share Thrift shop from its inception in 1976 until her death. She and Charlie also served as Care and Share board members for several years.

Early in their marriage, Arva and Charlie moved to the dairy farm where they would spend the next 43 years raising their family and managing the farm together.

It was here where she was known to tell her children “the Good Lord put you on this earth to work!” and if you slept past 5:00AM “you missed the best part of the day!”

Idleness was NOT one of her strengths! Her boots and red handkerchief head covering were always a familiar part of her choring ensemble.

Family and gospel music were two things that were always important parts of Arva’s life. In her early years she enjoyed playing piano and singing with her siblings.

She has passed her love of music through the generations of her own family to this day. In her later years, nothing brought her greater joy than her grandchildren and great grandchildren, which she affectionately referred to as her “lambies”.

She is survived by four children, Mark (Janelle) Beck, and Luana (Pete) King both of Archbold, Linda (Tom) Dickerson of Goshen, IN, and Dave (Mindy) Beck of Akron; 14 grandchildren and 14 great grandchildren. Also surviving are a sister and her husband, Romaine and Donald Beck, and in-laws Vern and Mary Lou Beck and Karen Short.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her brothers (and their wives) Lamar (Doris) Short, Donavan (Verda) Short and Arlo Short, as well as in-laws Gene and Arlene Zaerr and Fern Beck.

Services will be held on Saturday November 20 at 2PM at the Lockport Mennonite Church with Pastor Matt Weaver officiating. Family burial will precede in the Lockport Cemetery. Friends may call at Lockport Mennonite Church from 4-8 PM on Friday November 19. Masks will be optional.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorials be given to Care and Share or Lockport Mennonite Church. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

