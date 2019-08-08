Cathy DeHass

Cathy A DeHass of Wauseon OH went Home on Aug 6th. Cathy was born to the late Frederick and Marjorie ( Royal) Stoner in Montpelier, OH.

Cathy received her Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University in 1981. Cathy dedicated her career to working in the field of Special Education until she retired in 2008. She worked for the Williams County Board of Developmental Disabilities for 7 years before receiving her degree. She taught school for HOPE School for 8 years. During this time she established a Supported Employment Program. She spent 2 years working for Fulton County in the Supported Living Program.

Her last 20 years she worked for the NW Ohio Educational Service Center in the classroom with special needs students and as a work study coordinator throughout Fulton County. She was blessed to have a career she loved. Cathy enjoyed Bible study with friends, reading, estate sale Saturdays, volunteering at the Fulton Country Humane Society loving on the cats. Most importantly she loved spending time making memories with her grandchildren and her family.

She is survived by her daughter Jane Forsythe, daughter in law Cathy (Ken) DeHass. Grandson Joe (Alicia) DeHass. Great Grandchildren Kenneth, Ryan, Kyle and Alexis DeHass. Her brother Ron (Donna) Stoner, sister Bonnie Cooper, Her sister by choice Deb (Don) Scalf. Nieces and nephews Allen (Gillian) Stoner, Mark Stoner, Jennifer (Travis) Varner, Connie Miller, Michael Miller, Josh Cantrell, Jason Cantrell, Kyle Stoner, Amie (Mike) Davis, Donnie (Mindy)Scalf. She was guardian to her niece Heather Stoner and had a special bond of love with her. She was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband Delbert DeHass, brother Fred Stoner, son Ken DeHass, and son in law Louis Forsythe.

A celebration of life will be held at Crossroads Chapel with Wes Hoffmire officiating on 8/12/2019 at 11am. Visitation will be for one hour before the celebration at the chapel.

Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel, Delta.Cathy request that in lieu of flowers contribution can be made to Fulton County Humane Society or Community Health Professional/ Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center.

