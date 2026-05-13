Erin Bialy (1980 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

Erin Bialy, age 46, passed away unexpectedly on May 11, 2026. Erin worked as a home healthcare specialist.

Erin was born on February 23, 1980, in Toledo, to Nancy (Wyatt) Sams and Daniel Bialy. Erin graduated from Start High School. Erin was very creative, enjoying arts and crafts. Erin was a caring person, always trying to help people.

Surviving Erin is her daughter, Zoe; mother, Nancy (Rusty) Sams of Wauseon; brother, Paul (Crystal) Bialy of Liberty Center; and nieces and nephews, Austin, Andrew, Rylan, and Maelee. She was preceded in death by her father, Dan; paternal grandparents, Andrew and Zenobia Bialy; and maternal grandmother, Suzanne Wyatt.

There will be no services for Erin at this time. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home of Wauseon is honored to serve the Bialy family.