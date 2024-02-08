Cecile Kortier (1937 – 2024)

(Enjoyed Cooking Meals & Playing Cards)

Cecile L. Kortier, age 86, passed away peacefully at Rose Arbor Hospice in Kalamazoo, Michigan, on Saturday, February 3rd, 2024.

Cecile Lorraine Tortorelli was born on March 11th, 1937, in Detroit, Michigan, to the late Cecil W. and Alma A. (Smith) Tortorelli.

On Sept. 15th, 1954, she married the love of her life, Paul C. Kortier, who preceded her in death, on January 21st, 2023.

Cecile was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hillman, Michigan, where she proudly served in a variety of roles, including Secretary of the Pastoral Church, Eucharistic Minister, and President of the Ladies CCW, as well as preparing meals for their many functions and fundraisers.

As a long-time resident of Hillman, Michigan, Cecile was inspired to become involved in the Lake Avalon Property Owner’s Association, serving as Treasurer, and then later as President.

Always a faithful steward of clean water, she was instrumental in advancing the residential wastewater treatment system ordinance at Lake Avalon.

Following her tenure as President, Cecile moved onto a Board position with the Michigan Lakes and Streams organization, where she eventually became Vice-President.

Both Cecile and Paul were recognized by the organization for their over 25 years of dedicated service and contributions to the natural resources of the State of Michigan.

Cecile was a diehard fan of both the Detroit Lions and the University of Michigan Wolverines football team. She was ecstatic about the recent success each team had in the post season, with the NFC North Championship and the National Championship, respectively.

Cecile was also an avid reader, switching to audiobooks when necessary so she never had to miss a story, and a huge fan of the show Jeopardy, and made sure the family knew not to call while it was on, unless it was really important.

More than anything, Cecile loved taking care of her family. She loved cooking meals, large or small for them, playing cards, engaging in lively conversation, and just spending any time she could with them.

She was the BEST wife, mom, mother-in-law, Ma, GG, and Aunt EVER, and will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

She is survived by her children, Katherine Monroe, Barbara (James) Johnoff, Paul (Angela) Kortier, and Michelle (Jamie) Babcock, 11 grandchildren, and 17 great-grandchildren, as well as many relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her in laws, Omer, and Florence Kortier.

The family wishes to thank the staff at Bronson Methodist Hospital, Bronson Commons, and Rose Arbor of Centrica Hospice, as well as Travis Weigel and Brooks Ladd.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St. Augustine Catholic Church, Hillman, Michigan, and Centrica Care Navigators 7100 Stadium Ave. Kalamazoo, Michigan.

Visitation will be held Saturday, February 10th from 3 to 5 pm at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, Ohio, where the Rosary will be recited at 5:00 pm.

Visitation will also be held Saturday, May 11th from 10:00 am to 11:00 am at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Hillman, Michigan, where a Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 11:00 am, with Rev. James Siler presiding. Interment will follow at St. Augustine Catholic Cemetery.

