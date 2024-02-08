Todd Ziegler (1960 – 2024)

(Recently Served On NAMI Board)

Todd Eric Ziegler, age 63 years, of Archbold, passed away early Tuesday morning, February 6, 2024, at Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

He was born November 23, 1960 in Wauseon, the son of James and Wilma (Thomas) Ziegler. On March 20, 1993, he married Sharon Keller, and she survives.

Todd could be found assisting his father at Jim & Dale’s IGA as a meat cutter. Todd was a past Rotarian president, served on St. Martin’s Church Council, and more recently has served on the NAMI Board.

Todd was in the Banking Business for more than 35 years. He was an avid Detroit Lions, Detroit Tigers, and University of Michigan fan. Todd especially enjoyed watching his children at various sporting activities throughout the years.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Travis of Archbold; daughter, Addison of Archbold; brother, Tim (Christine) Ziegler of Archbold; sister-in-law, Diana Ziegler of Archbold; nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tracy; and great niece Alexa Pinter.

Services will be held on Monday, February 12, at 11:00 AM at St. Martin’s Lutheran Church in Archbold with Deacon Steve Basselman officiating. Interment will follow in the Archbold Cemetery. Friends may call at St. Martin’s from 1:00-5:00 PM on Sunday. The family suggests memorials be given to NAMI Four County. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

