Johanna Schwind (1928 – 2024)

(Volunteered At Hands Of Grace In Delta)

On Saturday morning, February 3, 2024, Johanna Ruth Schwind, age 96, passed on to be with her husband, Joseph, and be joined together in the loving arms of our savior Jesus Christ.

Johanna was born on January 13, 1928, in Richfield, Ohio to Alfred “Dick” and Philomena (Dibling) Baker. Johanna was raised on a farm, working hard her whole life.

She met her future husband Joseph at a dance in Perrysburg. They were married on June 5, 1948. They raised their eight children in Metamora. Johanna was very active in advocating for the mentally handicapped.

She was employed at Sauder’s Museum in Archbold and was well known for playing the organ in the church and making noodles in the farmhouse.

She volunteered many hours at Hands of Grace in Delta. She also crocheted hats for the Cherry Street Mission, FCHC and for Toledo Children’s Hospital.

She will be missed immensely by her children Dianne (Don) Medley, Darlene (Maurie) Schulz, Teresa (James) Reckner, Joseph (Michelle), John (Vicki) Schwind, Maria (Dave) Linke, Michael (Michelle) Schwind, Edith Schwind; sisters, Bea O’Neil, Margaret Zenk, and Suzanne (Ron) Stout; 16 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.

Johanna is preceded by her husband, Joseph Schwind; brother Francis; and sisters, Phyllis, and Rita.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held on Saturday, February 10, 2024 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church with Fr. Walter Tuscano presiding. Interment followed at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Assumption.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Special Olympics. https://support.specialolympics.org/