Chad Bachman (1968 – 2023)

(1987 Graduate Of Wauseon High School)

Chad Stevens Bachman, age 54, of Wauseon, passed away on Monday, August 21, 2023 at The Toledo Hospital. He was born on November 20, 1968 to Douglas Dean Bachman and Donniece Joy (Densmore) Corley.

He graduated from Wauseon High School Class of 1987 and loved farming, the outdoors, gardening, and planting flowers.

Chad enjoyed Saturday morning auctions in Hillsdale Michigan and the sounds of Oakshade from his backyard.

The Fulton County Fair was a favorite past time for Chad as was attending Thresher’s steam shows.

He was an excellent storyteller and loved to pick-on people. And at the end of the day Chad liked to hop in his truck and take a drive.

Chad leaves behind his father, Douglas Bachman (Dawn Horton); mother, Donniece Corley (James); daughter, Jessica Oursler (Nathan); son, Mitch and fiancé, Emilee Piorkowski; sister, Nicola Roth (Todd Raker) and niece, Katelyn Roth.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Arthur and Nina Densmore, Denver and Doris Bachman and special friend, Elaine Landolt.

Graveside Services for Chad will be on Thursday, September 7, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. in Pleasant View Union Cemetery, Fayette, Ohio.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the family c/o: Fulton County Fair. To leave a message of comfort for Chad’s Family please visit, www.grisierfh.com