Daniel “Dan” Stuckey (1960 – 2023)

(Owned D&G Welding In Archbold)

Daniel “Dan” Allen Stuckey, age 63, of Archbold, passed away Tuesday morning, August 22, 2023, in his home. Daniel owned and operated D&G Welding for 40 years.

Dan was born on March 27, 1960, in Wauseon, to Arthur and Mary Ellen (Schaffner) Stuckey. On October 8, 1983, Dan married the love of his life, Julie (Proudfoot), who survives.

Dan was passionate about Jesus, evangelism, and outreach. He was a lifelong member of the Archbold Evangelical Church. Dan loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Dan is survived by his wife, Julie; son, Luke (Janessa) Stuckey of Archbold; son, Alex (Courtney) Stuckey of Holland, MI; son, Oliver (Mikaela) Stuckey of Archbold; and daughter, Sarah (Logan) Stuckey of Archbold; grandchildren, Maks, Wyatt, Brody, Emerson, Merritt, River, Quinn, Arthur, Asher, Clara, and Freya; brother, Mark (Chrissy) Stuckey of Archbold; and sisters, Denise (Kurt) Birky of Gibson City, IL and Nancy (Blane) Steckly of Milford, NE. He was preceded in death by his father, Arthur Stuckey.

Visitation for Dan will take place on Friday, August 25, 2023, at the Archbold Evangelical Church from 2pm to 8pm. A memorial service will take place on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at the church at 11am, with Pastor Jesse Kahler officiating. Burial will be private at the Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Solid Rock International, Gideon International, or Miracle Camp.

