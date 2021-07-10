Charles Brown (1926-2021)

Charles C Brown, age 94, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and formerly of Bryan, Ohio, died peacefully on April 23, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a fall two months earlier. Chuck was a longtime resident of Bryan for 50 years prior to his retirement from his position as a tool and die engineer at Hayes Albion 50 Division in 1996.

He was born on July 18, 1926, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Edna and George Brown. He grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, where he married Ruth Van de Burg on Dec. 25, 1946, after serving his country in WWII.

Soon after, they moved to northwest Ohio, where they raised their two daughters. After retirement they moved south to be near their grandchildren. He enjoyed golf, did the crossword puzzle daily and was a lifelong bridge player.

He is survived by his two daughters, Nancy Brown and Pam Quaintance; his son-in-law, Ed Quaintance; and four grandchildren, Isabella Cass, Thomas and Sarah Roberts and Mason Quaintance.

The family would appreciate any memories or stories you would like to share. These may be submitted to: Pam.Brown01@comcast.net.