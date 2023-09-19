David Graber (1938 – 2023)

(Taught At Stryker Schools For 30 Years)

David D. Graber, age 85, of Stryker, passed away on September 18, 2023, at Fairlawn Haven in Archbold.

Dave was a teacher at Stryker Schools for 30 years. Dave was born on April 14, 1938, in Bad Axe, MI, to the late D. Wyse and Inez (Witmer) Graber.

Dave spent the majority of his life living in or around Stryker. On January 14, 1961, Dave married the love of his life, Elaine (Short), who preceded him in death in 2020.

Together, they spent 59 1/2 years together. He received his Bachelor’s Degree from Defiance College and later his Master’s Degree from St. Francis University.

He taught Sunday School for many years. Dave served as a past president of the Stryker Rotary Club, was a realtor and auctioneer, and was also on the Board of Directors for Mennonite Mutual Insurance Company for 25 years.

He enjoyed woodworking and grazing cattle. Dave and Elaine enjoyed extensive travel throughout their lives together.

Surviving Dave is his son, Mark (Linda) Graber of Archbold; son, Rick (Deb) Graber of Pettisville; daughter, Amy (James) Bennett of Maumee; grandchildren, Brad Graber, Claire Graber, Ben (Rachael) Graber, Josh Graber, Mikayla Graber, Max Bennett, and Molly Bennett; and one great-granddaughter, Annie Elaine Graber.

He is also survived by his brother, Pete (Melba) Graber of Goshen, IN. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine, and parents.

Visitation for Dave will take place on Thursday, September 21, 2023, at Pettisville Missionary Church from 3pm to 7pm. A graveside service will take place on Friday, September 22, 2023, at 11am, at the Lockport Cemetery, with Pastor Nick Woodall officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to the Stryker Food Bank.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Stryker is honored to serve the Graber family.