Charles “Chuck” Black (1941-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Charles “Chuck” E. Black, age 80, of Delta, passed away at his home Thursday night, February 24, 2022.

He was born in Toledo, OH on October 3, 1941 to the late Joseph and Emma (Williams) Black.

On September 13, 1981 he married Stella Jenkins and together shared 40 years together.

Before retiring, Chuck worked for over 20 years with Winzeler Stamping in Montpelier.

His fondest hobbies included enjoying gardening, puzzles and discussing politics. Chuck also was a fan of dirt track racing and drag racing.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Stella; children, Cindy Costellanos, Bertha (Mark) Hunter, Tammy (Kenny) Vroman, Catherine Black, Teresia (Rob) Sloan, Joshua (Cyndy) Weber and Jodi (Eddie) Tunis; 16 grandchildren and many loving great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Chuck was preceded in death by his sisters, Helen, Violet and Virginia and brothers, Johnny, Dick, George and Paul Black.

Friends will be received from 2-4 PM and 6-8 PM on Tuesday, March 1, 2022 at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109 in Delta; where a funeral service for Chuck will be held at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, March 2, 2022. Pastor Lance Wyse will be officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, those wishing an expression of sympathy are asked to consider memorial contributions to the family, care of Stella Black.