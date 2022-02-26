Freeman “Fritz” Miller (1929-2022)

Facebook

Freeman “Fritz” E. Miller, 92, of Hicksville, Ohio, passed away Thursday, February 24, 2022, at Community Memorial Hospital, Hicksville.

Freeman was born July 17, 1929, in Nottawa Township, Michigan, the son of the late Ervin and Magdalena (Yoder) Miller.

He enlisted in the United States Army, and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class, serving in both Germany and Korea during the Korean Conflict.

Freeman married Adella V. Keller on August 1, 1952, and she preceded him in death on September 6, 2016.

He worked as a Mechanical Engineer at ARO Corporation, retiring after 36 years of dedicated service, which was something he was very proud of.

Freeman was a member of St. John Lutheran Church, Hicksville, the Hicksville American Legion Post 223, and the former Hicksville VFW Post 3011.

In his free time, he enjoyed tinkering, and was known to family and friends as the Fix-It Man, as he could fix just about anything.

What Freeman valued most, was spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Freeman is survived by his four children, Jackie Siples of Oldsmar, Florida, Vickie (Sam) Gunderman of Hicksville, Ohio, Cathy (Mark) Wright of DeLand, Illinois, and Rick (Deloris) Miller of Antwerp, Ohio; thirteen grandchildren, Kristin (Rob) Perrone, Robin (Frank) Curto, Reid (Zineb) Bailey, Jeffery Siples, Marci Payton, Ross Payton, Caleb (Maddie McMorrow) Miller, Kara (Neil) Koch, Seth (Kathy) Miller, Ethan Miller, Heather (Leon) Jackson, Jeremy (Courtney) Wright, and Bethany (Kyle Middlemiss) McBride; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ervin and Magdalena; beloved wife, Adella; son-in-law, Jeff Siples; three brothers, Clarence, Amos, and Joseph Miller; four sisters, Susanna Miller, Elizabeth Mullett, Edna Miller, and Elma Miller.

Visitation for Freeman E. Miller will be held Tuesday, March 1, 2022, from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 706 North Main Street, Hicksville. Funeral services will immediately follow in the funeral home, beginning at 12:00 Noon with Celebrant Patricia Peter officiating. Interment will follow in Six Corners Cemetery, Hicksville, where Hicksville American Legion Post 223, Sherwood VFW Post 5665 and Farmer American Legion Post 137 will conduct Military Graveside Rites.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested those planning an expression of sympathy can make memorial contributions to the Alzheimer’s Disease and Related Disorders Association, Inc, www.alz.org.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the family requests that those attending visitation or funeral services for Freeman to please wear a mask and to observe social distancing were possible.

Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com