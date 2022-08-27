Charles Davis (1935-2022)

Charles Perry Davis, age 86, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away, Friday morning, August 26, 2022 in his home, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born November 19, 1935 in Fulton County, Ohio to the late Earl Jacob and Virginia Belle (Fausey) Davis. He married Amy Joanne Apger on June 29, 1956 in Morenci, Michigan and she survives Charles.

He was a employee of Gould Industries, Napoleon, Ohio and was a truck driver for many years. He was a Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

He enjoyed farming, auctions, spending time with his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Charles was also fond of tinkering around the farm and on projects.

Survivors include his wife, Amy, of Wauseon, Ohio. His children, Michael (Jessica) Davis, of West Unity, Ohio, Tamera (Ben) Babel, Rock Springs, Wyoming, Kathleen (John) Nofziger, Wauseon, Ohio. His brothers, James (Betty) Davis, Wauseon, Ohio, Dale (Sadie) Davis, Napoleon, Ohio, and Donald (Susan) Davis, of Delta, Ohio. 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren. Numerous nieces and nephews.

Charles is preceded in death by his parents, one brother, Glenn (Leah) Davis, and one sister, Joan (Ralph) Sloan.

Friends may call for a time of visitation with the Davis family, 10:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 03, 2022, at Zion Church, County Road 11, Wauseon, Ohio. Celebration of Charles’ Life will follow at 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church. Pastor Eli Koehler and Pastor Don Krieger will officiate. Military honors will be accorded by the Fulton County Honor Guard. Fellowship luncheon will follow the services in the church. Inurnment will be at a later date in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to: The Charity of Family Preference. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio. www.grisierfh.com

