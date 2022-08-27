Elizabeth Witt (1954-2022)

Elizabeth Witt, age 68, passed away peacefully in her home on Thursday afternoon, August 25, 2022. Beth fought a courageous battle with cancer prior to being called home to heaven.

Beth was born on May 10, 1954 in Alton, Illinois to Thomas Nathaniel Harris and Ruby (Copeland) Harris.

She moved to Swanton, Ohio after marrying the love of her life, Bill, on June 11, 1977. Beth’s kindness and compassion were evident in her 30 years as a radiologist technician.

The majority of Beth’s career was spent at the former Medical College of Ohio in the cath lab and EP lab.

In retirement, Beth was able to enjoy her grandchildren and her love of gardening. Her green thumb is evident to anyone who has been lucky enough to enjoy her beautiful flowers.

When Beth was not gardening or showering her grandchildren with love and attention, she was traveling the country with her husband, Bill. Beth and Bill were able to experience many adventures in their journeys with their camper.

Beth will be remembered for her love for God and her family, love of hosting gatherings in her home, her storytelling abilities and her contagious laugh. Beth will be deeply missed by her family.

Beth is survived by her husband, Bill; children, Hayley (Clint) Dockery, Courtney (Tony) Hoffman and Billy (Jennifer) Witt; 7 Grandchildren, Kyle (Mallory) and Brooke Dockery, Logan and Colton Hoffman, Dolan, Cadence, and Adalynne Witt; siblings Esther Gunnarsson, Thomas (Dianne) Harris, and Mary (Ken) Murphy and many nieces and nephews.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Ruth Redd.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, August 31st from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton. Visitation will continue Thursday, September 1st from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at the Swanton Church of the Nazarene, where services will be held at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Jacob Hawes officiating. Interment will follow at Fulton Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Victory Center, 3166 Republic Blvd. N., Toledo, OH 43615 https://www.thevictorycenter.org