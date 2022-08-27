Robert Kuntz (1932-2022)

Robert L. Kuntz, age 90 years, of Wauseon passed away Thursday evening, August 25, 2022, at Fulton Manor in Wauseon.

He was born July 9, 1932 in Wauseon, the son of Homer and Maybelle (Spiess) Kuntz.

Robert graduated from Ridgeville High School in 1952, then married Jolain Dachenhaus on August 1, 1953, and she preceded him in death on February 3, 2000.

He then married Donna Meyer and she preceded him in death November 2011. He was a member of Wauseon Masonic Lodge #349 and a lifetime member of St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold.

He is survived by his four children, Vicki (Tim) Miller, Keith (Kelli) Kuntz and Blake Kuntz all of Wauseon, and Royce (Gloria) Kuntz of Manitou Beach, MI; eight grandchildren, Haley (Seth) Budrew, Bryce (Sara) Miller, Chase Kuntz, Jared (Maria) Kuntz, Jilian (Justin) Krueger, Allie (Spencer) Langley, Abby Kuntz and Grace Kuntz; 10 great-grandchildren; two step-children, Ron (Sharon) Meyer and Dan (Larae) Meyer; a sister, Carol (John) Suydam of Fort Myers, FL; two nephews; and one niece.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wives; brothers, George, Boyd, Larry, Wayne Steffens; and one nephew.

Services will be held on Tuesday, August 30, at 11 AM at St. John’s Christian Church in Archbold with Pastor Erich Christman officiating. Interment will follow in the Wauseon Union Cemetery. Friends may call on Tuesday morning from 9-11 AM at the church.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements. The family suggests that memorials be given to Hospice of NWO or the donors choice. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

