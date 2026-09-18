Charles E. Flory (1950 – 2026)

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(Member Of Bryan Gospel Tabernacle)

Charles E. Flory, age 76, of Montpelier, rejoined the love of his life in eternity on Thursday, Sept. 17, 2026, at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice near Defiance. Charles retired from Sauder Woodworking with over 38 years of service.

He enjoyed working on cars, driving semi on weekends, woodworking and lovingly harassing his kids and grandkids. He enjoyed time at the Montpelier Senior Center and was a faithful member of Bryan Gospel Tabernacle.

Charles E. Flory was born May 15, 1950, in Bryan, the son of Melvin E. and Evelyn L. (Pursel) Flory. He married Juanita Gregory on Dec. 12, 1970, in Gainesboro, Tennessee, and they shared 52 years together before she preceded him in death on March 20, 2023.

Charles is survived by his daughter, Teresa (Donald) Underwood, of West Unity; two grandchildren, David Underwood, of West Unity, and Charles Corbin, of Montpelier; great-granddaughter, Lucille Underwood, of Jacksonville, Florida; brother, Robert (Betty) Flory, of Bryan; and his beloved kitty, Birdie.

Along with his wife, Charles was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Laurie Corbin; brothers, Leroy, Joe, George and Howard Flory; and sister, Anna Hudson.

Visitation will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2026, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan. Funeral services will begin at 1 p.m. Private burial will follow at Lockport Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 Williams County Road 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register signed at www.krillfuneralservice.com. Krill Funeral Service, Bryan, Ohio, is honored to serve the Flory family.