Charles Ferrell, Jr. (1936 – 2025)

Charles Ferrell, Jr., age 88, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, at his residence following an extended illness.

Charles was employed by General Tire, Bryan, Ohio for over 32 years. He was a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church, Bryan, Ohio and loved listening to music.

Charles Ferrell, Jr. was born on December 25, 1936, in Brownsville, Texas, the son of Charles and Francisca (Pineda) Ferrell, Sr. He married Maria Olga Gracia on June 18, 1966, in Brownsville, and she survives.

Also surviving Charles are his children; Tony Ferrell, Nora Gutierrez, David Ferrell, Lori Ann (Kyle) Fisher and Gene Ferrell; 10 grandchildren; 8 great-grandchildren and brothers, Armando (Dianne) Camarillo and Jesus (Rose Mary) Camarillo. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Robert Camarillo.

Private funeral services will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

The family requests memorial donations be given to Elara Caring Hospice, 3425 Executive Pkwy Unit 206, Toledo, OH 43606.