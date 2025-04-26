Loveda Liechty (1926 – 2025)

(Member Of West Clinton Mennonite Church)

Loveda May Liechty was peacefully called home to her Lord and Savior on April 19, 2025, at the age of 98, surrounded by the love, prayers, and presence of her family. Her life was a testimony of steadfast faith, strength, and service.

She was born in Fort Wayne, Indiana, on May 18, 1926, to Amos and Lillie (Liechty) Lederman.

On June 8, 1947, she married Wayne Joseph Liechty and moved to Archbold, Ohio, where the two of them built a life centered around family, faith, and community.

Together they developed successful John Deere dealerships in surrounding areas and shared 58 years of marriage until Wayne passed away on November 26, 2005.

Loveda was a homemaker and created not just a house, but a home. Her door was always open and there was always something good to eat in her kitchen. She was an accomplished seamstress. Whatever her daughters wanted she could make!

Her hospitality was profound—offering warmth and welcome. She had a real sense of the wider world; Loveda and Wayne traveled throughout the US and many foreign countries. In turn, they loved entertaining all of these diverse friends.

A lifelong member of West Clinton Mennonite Church, Loveda taught VBS and Sunday School, served on church planning committees, and enjoyed her Mennonite Women’s sewing group.

Loveda and Wayne also participated in five short-term voluntary service assignments, serving in communities as far away as Florida and Brownsville, Texas. She lived her faith through relationships with people and always simply liked “to have fun!’

Loveda loved her family and showed this love in many ways–by praying for each one, making sure holidays were when everybody wanted to come “home”, having those beautiful handmade quilts ready for all the high school graduations, and by just being Grandma Liechty.

Loveda’s legacy lives on through her surviving children: Shirlyn Jean (Randy) Graber – Bel Aire, Kansas, Ellen Marie (Neil) Lehman – Johnstown, Pennsylvania, Daughter-in-law Holly Beth (Christopher) Liechty, Archbold, Ohio; her grandchildren: Zachary (Tina) Lehman, Abraham (Ashley) Lehman, Lydia Lehman, Jon (Kristine) Graber, Sarah (James) Holsomback, Alexander (Ashley) Graber, Caleb (Karis) Liechty, Joshua Liechty, and Rebekah Liechty. Twelve great-grandchildren and one great-great granddaughter have grown across five generations. Some lived far and some lived near–they all loved Grandma Loveda.

Loveda was preceded in death by her husband, Wayne Liechty; her son, Christopher Liechty; her parents, Amos and Lillie Lederman; her sister, Kathryn Kauffman; and her brother, Cornell Lederman.

A private family burial was held on April 25, 2025 at Pettisville (Ohio) Union Cemetery. A Celebration of Life service will be held at West Clinton Mennonite Church, Wauseon, OH, on July 5, 2025 at 11 a.m. with a meal to follow. Friends may call an hour before the services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: West Clinton Mennonite Church or Mennonite Board of Missions and can be sent to: Short Funeral Home, 500 N. Defiance St. Archbold, OH 43502

“The Lord will keep your going out and your coming in from this time forth and forevermore.” – Psalm 121:8