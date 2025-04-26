LouAnn Dulle (1936 – 2025)

(Resided In Rural Edon)

LouAnn M. Dulle, age 88, of rural Edon, OH, passed away on Thursday, April 24, 2025 at her home.

She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. LouAnn was a devoted homemaker and farm wife.

She raised her family and helped her husband farm, which she learned early, even milking cows on her wedding day.

She also babysat and cleaned homes. She enjoyed gardening, canning, polka music, square dancing, watching Hee Haw and was an avid watcher of Cash Explosion.

LouAnn was born June 17, 1936, at home in Putnam County, OH near Leipsic, the daughter of Andrew B. and Marcella H. (Kreinbrink) Niese. LouAnn was a 1954 graduate of Leipsic High School. She married Robert L. Dulle on August 17, 1955 in Leipsic, and he preceded her in death on March 14, 2010.

LouAnn is survived by her children, Helen (Larry) Altman, of Montpelier, Nick (Deb) Dulle, Jan (Don) Hall, Joyce (Terry) Whitney, Tom (Lisa) Dulle, Mary (Lyle) VanDeVoorde, all of Edon, Donna (Jim) Kingston, Jr., of Ashtabula, OH, Kevin (Laura) Dulle, and Doug (Kris) Dulle, both of Edon, Robin (Ray) Leppelmeier, of Edgerton and Lawrence Dulle, of Edon; 43 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; her first great-great grandchild on the way; sisters, Evelyn Verhoff, of Ottawa, OH and Lucille (Bill) Morman, of Columbus Grove, OH; brothers, Arthur (Dorothy) Niese, Bill (Helen) Niese, Bernard (Florence) Niese and sister-in-law, Diane Niese, all of Leipsic and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; sisters, Henrietta (Lee) Otto and Rosella (Harold) Karhoff; brother, Dennis Niese; sister-in-law, Edna (Joseph) Utendorf and brother-in-law, Lambert Verhoff.

Visitation for LouAnn M. Dulle will be held on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 3:00 to 7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH. Recitation of the Rosary will be at 7:00 P.M. following visitation. Services will be held on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Blakeslee, OH with Reverend Daniel Borgelt officiating. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery near Blakeslee.

Memorials may be given to the American Cancer Society, American Diabetes Association or the donor’s choice.