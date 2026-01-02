Charles Jackson (1933 – 2025)

(Pioneer Resident)

Charles B. Jackson, 92, of Pioneer, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, December 31, 2025, at CHP Hospice in Defiance, Ohio, with his family by his side.

Born on March 14, 1933, in Franklin County, Indiana, Charles was the son of Bernard and Estella (Gurtz) Nobbe.

He attended Sunman High School before being drafted into the United States Army, where he proudly served during the Korean War.

Charlie lived life on his own terms. Curious and free-spirited, he moved easily from one chapter to the next, always finding enjoyment wherever he landed.

He loved telling stories and making a deal, and few places suited him better than the Shipshewana Flea Market, where he spent countless days talking, bartering, laughing, and connecting with people.

Known affectionately to the kids as “Uncle Chuckie,” Charlie could keep you listening for hours, sharing stories of the places he’d been and the life he’d lived. If you sat down with him, you were there awhile — and he wouldn’t have had it any other way.

That free-spirited path eventually led him to Phoenix, Arizona, where he met the love of his life, Linda Lee Jackson. They were married on February 3, 1968, and Charlie ultimately settled down and made Pioneer, Ohio, his home. With Linda by his side, staying finally felt right.

Charles was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Linda; his parents; his parents-in-law, Norman and Anita Snow; his sister-in-law, Barbara Sitko; and his four siblings, Mildred Reese, Alma Powers, Frederick Nobbe, and Louis Nobbe.

He is survived by his sisters-in-law, Laurie (Randy) Scott, and Nancy (Jeff) Fackler; his brother-in-law, Barry Sitko; and his nieces and nephews, including Joshua Wehrle (Nicki Cogswell); Ginny (Chuck) Rose; Alan (Jennifer) Fackler; Lucas (Hannah Ferber) Fackler; along with numerous other nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Pioneer Fire Department and EMS.

A graveside service will be held at a later date, to be determined. His arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.