Charlotte “Ruth” Redd (1939-2021)

Charlotte “Ruth” Redd, age 82, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday morning, June 8, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. She was born April 11, 1939 in Chicago, Illinois to Thomas and Ruby (Copeland) Harris.

Ruth was a graduate of Alton High School, and married Thomas Michael Redd, Sr. They had three children together. Ruth worked as an office manager for Food Towne in the corporate office in Maumee for 27 years. Ruth later married Coach David Hansbarger on January 28, 2003.

Ruth took great pride living and being active in the Swanton Community. She was a member of the Swanton Elks, and was an avid supporter of the Swanton Bulldogs, as well as an Ohio State Buckeyes fan.

When she wasn’t cheering on her favorite football teams, she enjoyed having a good time at the casinos with her friends and family. Ruth also found Lighthouses to be fascinating.

She had an array of Lighthouses that she had collected over the years. Most of all, she found supporting her children and building memories with them to be the most rewarding.

Left to cherish Ruth’s memory are her children, T. Michael Redd, Jr. (Marcia Staber), Laura (Dan) Zocco and Greg Redd (Renee Bezeau); stepchildren, Thomas (Leigh) Hansbarger and Lori (Mark) Carchedi; grandchildren, Aaron Redd, Meghan Moore, Christopher and Caitlyn Parry, Brittney King, Courtney Kwapinski, Justin Bezeau, Danielle Leahey and Molly and David Hansbarger; great-grandchildren, Max, Kate, Noah, Khloe, Karson, Vivienne, Rowynn, Esmae, Everett, Landyn and Maeve. She is also survived by her siblings, Esther Gunnarson, Thomas (Dianne) Harris, Beth (Bill) Witt and Mary (Ken) Murphy, and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Ruby Harris; husband, T. Michael Redd, Sr.; second husband, David Hansbarger and granddaughter, Lynsey Redd.

Graveside services will be held Saturday, June 12th at 11:00 a.m. at East Swanton Cemetery located on Scott Road.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Swanton Athletic Boosters, American Heart Association, or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements by Weigel Funeral Home (419.826.2631). Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com.