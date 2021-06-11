Leonard Augustyniak (1937-2021)

Leonard P. Augustyniak, age 83, of Swanton, Ohio, joined his beloved wife Joyce, seventy two days from the day of her death, Tuesday afternoon, June 8, 2021, at Ebeid Hospice in Sylvania, with his loving family at his bedside.

Joyce met him at the Gates of Heaven, took his hand, and led him in to meet their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.

Leonard was born August 29, 1937 in Holland, Ohio to Leo and Sophia (Olwick) Augustyniak. Leonard was a 1956 graduate of Springfield High School and played football. He married the love of his life, Joyce Kittel on April 26, 1958.

Leonard was a truck driver for Univar and member of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local Union 20.

Leonard was a member of Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church in Swanton. In their younger years Len and Joyce loved to attend polka festivals around the area. Leonard loved gardening and tinkering outside in his garage.

He enjoyed the simple things in life, whether it was trying his luck playing the Lottery, going to the Casino, sitting at home watching Family Feud, or rooting on the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Leonard was an animal lover and would easily make friends with the wildlife – from the crows that would perch on his shoulder to the stray cats that would appear on his doorstep. He always made sure they were taken care of and found a good home.

Leonard loved spending time with his family and adored his grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Joe) Schwind; grandchildren, whom he was affectionately known as “Jaja”, Gretchen Vollmar, Jason Schwind and Tasha (Tom) Simpson; great-grandchildren, Abbigail Augustyniak, Brennen Simpson, Aiden Vollmar and Carver Simpson; brother, Richard Augustyniak; sister-in-law, Christine Wein; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Besides his beloved wife of 62 years, Joyce, Leonard was preceded in death by his parents, Leo and Sophia; son, Donald Augustyniak; sister, Martha Jankowski and brother, Raymond Augustyniak.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 14th from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton, where services will begin at 1:00 p.m. with Pastor Annette Griffin officiating. Interment will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in Waterville.

The family wishes to extend thanks to the nurses and staff at Ebeid Hospice for the compassionate care they provided to Leonard during his brief stay. Also a special thank you to Dr. Sanjiv Josh for all the help he has provided to the family. Also a heart felt thank you to his grand daughter Gretchen for granting him his final wish to come home, he will be forever grateful for this.

Memorial contributions may be made to Faith Evangelical Lutheran Church or Ebeid Hospice. For those guests unable to attend the service for Leonard in person on Monday, it will be Zoomed and available for login 15 minutes prior to the service starting. Meeting ID: 766 868 3365 (No Password Required).

