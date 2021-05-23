Cheryl Phillips (1954-2021)

Cheryl B. Phillips, age 66, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Monday, May 17, 2021, at the Emergency Room of Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers- Montpelier. Cheryl was a homemaker.

She was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Fremont, Indiana. She was a people-person, enjoying spending time with friends, especially over a cup of coffee and playing bingo.

Cheryl was born on August 2, 1954, in Highland Park, Michigan, the daughter of Francis P. and Frances G. (Logsdon) Welch. She is survived by her children, Shawn (Jessica) Welch, of Lindale, Texas, Matt (Tracy) Welch-Phillips, of Lincoln Park, Michigan, Michelle (Ahmed) Finton, of Defiance, Ohio, and Bradley Phillips, of Stryker, Ohio; 18 grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren; sisters, Trudy Barr, of Montgomery, Michigan, and Gladys (Stanley) Sycktysz, of Utica, New York; brothers, Jimmy Underhill, of Coldwater, Michigan, and Bobby Underhill, of Mansfield, Ohio; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters, Patricia Cortez and Sharon Sandberg.

A celebration of Cheryl’s life was held on Saturday, May 22, 2021 at Hungarian Rhapsody in Southgate, Michigan. She will be laid to rest at the Parkview Memorial Cemetery in Livonia, Michigan, with her parents.

Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio has been entrusted with her services.